Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary: Celebrate with Music, Merch and More

For the Fans Who Never Took Off the Wig

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Life's what you make it … so make it rock with the kind of shopping spree Miley Stewart would be proud of.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of "Hannah Montana," who said you can't turn the nostalgia up a notch?

If the double-life pop princess is on your dream Coachella lineup, then celebrate this milestone with merch, music and more!

In honor of the show’s 20th anniversary, Disney has a whole line of merch, like this Hannah Montana Official Anniversary T-Shirt.

It comes in such a huge range of colors and sizes that they probably wouldn’t even be able to fit in Miley’s massive rotating closet.

Nobody’s perfect … but this Hannah Montana Funko Pop! Collectable sure is! It captures the pop star’s signature cropped jacket, cowboy boots and blonde bangs.

So if you’re looking to proudly show off your fandom on your desk, you can’t go wrong with this. Or be a true friend and gift it to your bestie with the figurine collection.

If you’d rather rep Rico and his beach business, then this Rico’s Surf Shop T-Shirt is just what you’re looking for.

Plus, only real ‘HM’ fans will be able to tell that you’re rocking a shirt from the show.

There’s no such thing as too many tote bags … so why not add this Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Tote to your collection?

It comes in the show’s signature purple shade and the celebratory logo is nice and big … which means you can flaunt your superfan status.

Find yourself yelling “oh, sweet niblets” or “dag flabbit” every time you drop your phone? Everybody has those days … but now your problem’s solved!

This Hannah Montana PopSocket is the perfect accessory to keep your phone securely in your hand and off the ground.

You can choose between the adhesive and magnetic options … or even spring for a PopWallet version!

This Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Sweatshirt is perfect if you’re looking for something a little cozier.

The crew neck comes in three different colors and a slew of sizes so you can celebrate in style.

You get the best of both worlds with this Hannah Montana Karaoke CD.

The 16-track collection includes two different versions of Hannah’s season one songs … both with and without vocals.

You might even be a rockstar once you’re done playing it through!

Here it is … every Hannah Montana diehard’s new favorite hat!

The Hannah Montana Anniversary Trucker Hat is foam in the front and mesh in the back … so it would suit Robby Ray Stewart’s old mullet quiet nicely.

Available in six different colors, this hat will work with pretty much any style.

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