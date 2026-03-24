Miley Cyrus Celebrates Premiere of 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special'

Miley Cyrus went back to her "Hannah Montana" days Monday night as she celebrated the world premiere of Disney+’s "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special."

The singer/actress attended the star-studded event at L.A.'s El Capitan Theatre with most of her co-stars from the original Disney Channel cast, namely Jason Earles, Moisés Arias, Shanica Knowles, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, and Cody Linley.

Miley played the iconic role of Miley Stewart, a teenager who doubles as a notable pop star, Hannah Montana, giving herself the stage name to maintain anonymity and some semblance of normalcy in her young life. The role launched Miley's career in Hollywood.

David Archuleta, who had a cameo in a Season 3 episode, also showed up at the premiere, but Emily Osment, Hannah's best buddy in the teen sitcom, couldn't make it because she was filming another series, "Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage."

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In an Instagram post, Emily wrote that "Hannah Montana" changed her life, giving her a lifelong admiration for comedy while teaching her "discipline, patience, timing and respect working in an adult space so young.” Emily also posted a video of herself talking about the anniversary.