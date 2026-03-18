Miley Cyrus Breaks Down How She Would Do Super Bowl Halftime Show

Everyone Wants Me for Super Bowl ... But I'm Not Sold!!!😬

Miley Cyrus is weighing in on being the betting favorite for the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show ... and let’s just say, she’s not exactly sprinting toward the stage.

In a chat with Variety, Miley admitted the whole thing feels like a pressure cooker -- the kind where you’d have to mentally block out the fact it’s, well, the Super Bowl.

She basically said the nerves would be unavoidable -- you can’t ignore that it’s the most-watched event on the planet with millions tuned in to watch, live ...

Still, if she ever did say yes, Miley said she’d flip the script ... turning it into something more personal, like her Hannahversary vibe -- a full-circle moment celebrating every era of her music, on her terms.