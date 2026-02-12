Backstreet Boys Say They Want to Do Super Bowl Halftime Show Next Year

Super Bowl Ad Was Nice ... But We Want Next Halftime Show!!!

Play video content Instagram/@jpasc24

The Backstreet Boys made headlines Sunday with their hilarious Super Bowl commercial ... but that's not enough for them -- they now have their sights set on the next halftime show!

AJ McLean threw their hat in the ring last night during a show at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The singer proposed the idea of the band headlining the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show to a screaming crowd, who -- it's safe to say -- fervently supported the idea.

After the fans went absolutely nuts, AJ said, "Let's make it happen then!"

The NFL actually tried to make it happen way back in 2001 ... but the boys declined, opting to sing the national anthem instead.

But don't forget ... Super Bowl LXI will land on Valentine's Day, which could affect the decision or who would accept the offer.