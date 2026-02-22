Miley Cyrus Spotted Filming 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' in Malibu

Miley Cyrus just turned Malibu into a full-blown "Hannah Montana" time capsule.

The singer was photographed cruising along the Southern California coast Saturday with a camera crew in tow, rocking the iconic platinum blonde wig, oversized shades and a sleek all-black outfit ... fully channeling her Disney Channel alter ego.

And the biggest throwback of all? The car. Miley was behind the wheel of a classic black Ford Mustang convertible ... the same style ride her character famously drove in the original "Hannah Montana." The Mustang was practically a co-star in the early seasons, symbolizing Hannah's sunny Malibu double life and becoming one of the show's most recognizable visuals.

This doesn't appear to be random nostalgia either. The Mustang also shows up in the teaser for the upcoming Disney+ special, dropping March 2026 ... strongly suggesting this Malibu shoot is a deliberate recreation of those OG cruising scenes.

Between takes, Miley was seen chatting with crew members and adjusting her wig while cameras rolled. Production trucks lined the area as the pop star leaned fully into the "best of both worlds" aesthetic that launched her career.

Of course, Miley's relationship with her Disney past has evolved over the years ... but if this set is any indication, she's embracing the blonde bombshell era in a big way.