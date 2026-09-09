Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky Are Not Married Despite Report

Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, are NOT married ... despite speculation in a tabloid report ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the pair have NOT tied the knot and remain engaged. We're told close family members saw Gaga and Michael together within the last couple of weeks and know they are not married.

The report also suggested Gaga and Michael moved to Northern California, specifically Marin County ... but our sources say they remain Malibu residents. We're told the couple may have visited the area, but they have not relocated.

The report further claimed no one had seen or heard from Gaga or Michael, with friends allegedly unable to get in touch with them ... sparking speculation they may have quietly eloped.

But as we first reported last month ... Gaga and Michael attended the wedding of her longtime best friend and manager, Bobby Campbell, and his husband, Robert García, at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. Our sources told us the couple attended the ceremony as guests, with Gaga keeping a low profile and not performing at the reception.

Gaga and Michael got engaged in 2024. She said earlier this year she planned to get married "soon."