Lady Gaga Cancels Montreal Concert at Last Minute Due to Respiratory Infection
Lady Gaga I'm Too Sick To Sing Tonight ... Sorry Montreal!!!
Published
Lady Gaga just broke some major hearts in Montreal -- pulling the plug on her show hours before she was set to hit the stage.
In a lengthy IG post, Gaga explained she's been battling a nasty respiratory infection for days ... and it got so bad docs strongly advised her not to perform tonight.
Gaga dropped the news in a long IG Story -- saying her Little Monsters don't deserve anything less than her best -- and right now, she just can't deliver that.
Still, she knows it stings ... especially for everyone who showed up ready for her final Canada date.
Gaga’s clearly gutted ... no superstar wants to cancel mid-tour like this. But her next stops are Saint Paul, MN and NYC … so fingers crossed she bounces back fast and finishes strong!