Lady Gaga Cancels Montreal Concert at Last Minute Due to Respiratory Infection

Lady Gaga just broke some major hearts in Montreal -- pulling the plug on her show hours before she was set to hit the stage.

In a lengthy IG post, Gaga explained she's been battling a nasty respiratory infection for days ... and it got so bad docs strongly advised her not to perform tonight.

Gaga dropped the news in a long IG Story -- saying her Little Monsters don't deserve anything less than her best -- and right now, she just can't deliver that.

Still, she knows it stings ... especially for everyone who showed up ready for her final Canada date.