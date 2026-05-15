Lady Gaga Electrifies Fans With Funeral Procession at 'Mayhem Requiem' Screening

Lady Gaga gave fans a shock on Thursday in Los Angeles ... when the superstar gave an unexpected performance for the one-night showing of her concert film "Mayhem Requiem."

Social media was flooded with videos of Gaga dressed in a flowing red-and-black Victorian gown, making her way around The Grove ... heading out of the Apple Store and over to a nearby AMC Theatres location, backed by a New Orleans-esque marching band playing her "Mayhem" hits as 40 goth performers writhed and crept along.

imagine you’re at the apple store, casually looking at iphones, and the lady gaga suddenly pops up doing a full art performance right outside… 😭 pic.twitter.com/9r4PBgtn12 @AMENARTPOP

The surprise appearance promoted the one-night-only event premiering her live performance film, 'Mayhem Requiem' ... recorded at her January concert at The Wiltern.

Lady Gaga’s arrival at the MAYHEM Requiem premiere in LA. pic.twitter.com/6FvFfeZD2L @PopCrave

Gaga also gave a short speech before the film screened, talking about the process of creating the project and how much it means to her. She also thanked the fans for their undying support and love. "Mayhem Requiem" is streaming on Apple Music.