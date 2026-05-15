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Lady Gaga Electrifies Fans With Funeral Procession at 'Mayhem Requiem' Screening

Lady Gaga Surprise L.A. 'Service' For Film Premiere!!!

By TMZ Staff
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Lady Gaga gave fans a shock on Thursday in Los Angeles ... when the superstar gave an unexpected performance for the one-night showing of her concert film "Mayhem Requiem."

Social media was flooded with videos of Gaga dressed in a flowing red-and-black Victorian gown, making her way around The Grove ... heading out of the Apple Store and over to a nearby AMC Theatres location, backed by a New Orleans-esque marching band playing her "Mayhem" hits as 40 goth performers writhed and crept along.

The surprise appearance promoted the one-night-only event premiering her live performance film, 'Mayhem Requiem' ... recorded at her January concert at The Wiltern.

Gaga also gave a short speech before the film screened, talking about the process of creating the project and how much it means to her. She also thanked the fans for their undying support and love. "Mayhem Requiem" is streaming on Apple Music.

One thing's for sure ... no one there last night was holding a "Poker Face."

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