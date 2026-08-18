Play video content Video: Lisa Rinna Amplifies Lindsay Clancy Conspiracy Theory TikTok/@lisarinnaofficial

Lisa Rinna is joining the band of conspiracy theorists who say Lindsay Clancy is innocent of murdering her three small children ... and she's pointing the finger at Lindsay's ex-husband.

As you know ... Clancy is currently on trial, accused of brutally slaying her children before she attempted to take her own life. Her defense is severe postpartum psychosis, extreme mental illness, along with being impertinently overmedicated -- which the children's father, Patrick, supports.

And as with any huge criminal case dominating the headlines ... the tinfoil hat crowd shares its own version of what they think happened ... and Lisa just gave the group a signal boost.

Lisa says she knows exactly who killed the kids ... and her reasoning is based on the children being strangled to death. She says that's not how moms who snap take out their kids ... but it's worth noting Clancy's attorney doesn't dispute Clancy killed her children.

It's a pretty bananas hot take -- but Lisa says her therapist agrees with her theory ... so LR feels pretty darn good about her detective work.