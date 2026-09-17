Mike Sweetney, Ex-Georgetown Star, NBA Player, Dead At 43

Mike Sweetney, the Georgetown big who was an NY Knicks lottery pick in 2003, has died.

He was 43 years old.

Sweetney's wife, India, announced the tragic news on social media on Thursday, writing her family was “deeply saddened” over the loss of her best friend of 30 years and hubby of 20.

“His children were the light of his life,” India said.

A cause of death hasn't been announced.

Sweetney, who was born in Washington, D.C. and grew up in Maryland, tore up college basketball as a star at Georgetown, averaging 18.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

He was named First Team All-Big East as a Sophomore and Junior, before bolting for the draft.

Sweetney was drafted 9th overall by the Knicks, but only spent two seasons in the Big Apple before spending two years in Chicago with the Bulls.

Mike played four seasons in the Association, averaging 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, before hooping overseas for several years.

Sweetney retired in 2017.