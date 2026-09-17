Betty White: Drama Over Late Actress' Trust Money For L.A. Zoo

Betty White's trust is running into issues using the late actress' money to take care of animals at the L.A. Zoo ... and now the trustee is asking the court for help ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained a complaint filed by the trustee for Betty's trust, which was last modified in 2020. A portion of Betty's fortune was to be used for regular donations to the L.A. Zoo, which she was heavily involved in during her lifetime.

According to the docs, the trust directed her donations through a non-profit called The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association that worked with the L.A. Zoo ... but those groups have since cut ties.

Now, the trustee wants to be able to get the money to the L.A. Zoo through other entities that now work with the zoo.

The trustee says the reason is because the old non-profit is no longer associated with the zoo and in the midst of litigation with the city.

The trustee says Betty clearly wanted the money to go to the L.A. Zoo ... and is asking to modify the trust language to make sure that happens.

The court has yet to rule.