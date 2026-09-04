Dishes About 'The Proposal' Costar Betty White Getting Handsy

Play video content Video: Sandra Bullock Remembers Betty White Grabbing Her Breasts On Set Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce

Sandra Bullock spoke about how much she loved working with the late, great Betty White.

The actress appeared on Kylie Kelce's podcast, where she recalled shooting her 2009 rom-com, The Proposal, which costarred Betty and Ryan Reynolds.

Sandra dished about filming her famous scene where Betty grabs her boobs ... and even spilled about Betty being a pro when she and Ryan couldn't handle the weather on set.