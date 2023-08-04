Betty White's Los Angeles Home Leaves No Trace With New Building Coming Along

Betty White's former L.A. home -- where she lived for decades -- has been wiped off the map ... and now a massive new building is rising up in its place, totally changing the lot.

The late actress had a relatively modest Brentwood property -- modest for A-list celebs, at least -- but the new mansion being built on the same piece of land is a big departure from Betty's style ... as seen in photos of the new construction.

From above, the new home is starting to take shape ... there's a main house rising way above the other structures, and the early stages of a new pool and spa are coming along too.

Remember ... the new owners, a dentist and his wife, filed for a permit to bulldoze Betty's old house back in November ... and by April, her old home was practically gone.

Now, there's literally no trace of Betty's roughly 3,000-square-foot home ... which once had 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and a pool.

Betty first moved to this Brentwood address way back in the '60s, right before her Hollywood career took off ... and she lived there until her death on New Year's Eve 2021. Along the way, her home became a staple of celebrity sightseeing for tourists.