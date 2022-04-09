Betty White's Estate Finds Buyer for Her $8 Million Carmel Beach House

Betty White's beachfront treasure is going to make someone new very happy -- her estate has a buyer for the Carmel, CA home.

The house is a gorgeous 3,621 square feet on Cali's scenic Monterey peninsula, and it features 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with views of the local beaches from almost every room.

Betty and her husband Allen Ludden bought the plot of land back in 1978 for $170K, and completed construction on the home in 1981 -- sadly, just a few days before Allen died from stomach cancer. Betty reportedly wanted to live her final days at this home, but instead had to live in L.A. where at-home care was more accessible.

A blooming garden in the backyard overlooks the ocean, and a wide terrace gives homeowners the perfect view at any point in the day. The listing for the home was pretty on the mark with the phrase, "Here, paradise is yours."

The surrounding area features an assortment of walking trails, and steps out the back gate lead directly to the sand.

The estate accepted an offer this week, but the sale is still pending. Nicole Truszkowski and Zak Freedman of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing.