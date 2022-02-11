Joel McHale Says 'Golden Girls' Stars Are Wrong Calling Betty White C-Word
Joel McHale Sorry 'Golden Girls' ... You're All Wet Trashing Betty White
2/11/2022 6:35 AM PT
Joel McHale has made a compelling case that Betty White was not the person Bea Arthur and Rue McClanahan claimed she was ... a case so compelling it would have impressed Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.!!!
As we reported, the director of "The Golden Girls" said Bea and Rue used to call Betty the c-word during the run of the show .... and even Betty acknowledged they didn't like her.
Well, Joel says it's all a numbers game, because no one made similar comments on other shows on which Betty was featured, including 'Mary Tyler Moore,' "Password," 'SNL' and "Community."
Joel has first-hand knowledge, because Betty shared the screen with him on "Community," and he says she was delightful. In other words, he's saying Bea and Rue are outliers.
BTW ... Joel's a man of the people!!! We got him at LAX on the airport shuttle.