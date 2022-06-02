Betty White's Longtime L.A. Home Sells for $10.678 Million

Goes for More Than Asking

Betty White's longtime home in Los Angeles where the Hollywood icon was living at the time of her death has sold for more than its asking price.

The 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom Brentwood property was listed at $10.575 million and sold for $10.678 million. The backyard comes complete with a swimming pool and beautiful views of The Getty Museum.

Sources connected to the sale tell us there were several offers on the home, and while it's not yet clear who the buyer was, we're told it's not another celebrity.

As we reported, those interested in the home first had to be prequalified, and were not allowed inside ... so almost safe to say it could be torn down for a new build.

Betty spent most of her life there, first moving in in 1968 -- and living there until her death on New Year's Eve 2022.