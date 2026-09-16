Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Takes His Talents to 'Law & Order: SVU'

Jalen Brunson is going from running the point to working a precinct ... popping up on the "Law & Order: SVU" set ... the perks of winning the NBA championship on a team with tons of celebrity fans.

We got the Knicks superstar leaving the show's New York set Wednesday ... carrying his daughter, Jordyn, as he made his way out with security.

The appearance shouldn't come as a total shock ... Mariska Hargitay previously teased Jalen would pop up on 'SVU' after he expressed interest in making a cameo. Mariska was among the celebs at the NBA Finals and championship parade.

The long-running show's 28th season premieres next month ... Jalen's already getting plenty comfortable in front of the cameras.

Just Monday night, he popped up in the opening of the Emmys, hosted by Mariska -- a die-hard Knicks fan and longtime friend of the NBA champ.

In the prerecorded bit, Mariska and Jalen were steaming their outfits while she asked him about handling pressure with millions of eyes watching ... a pretty easy setup for the reigning Finals MVP.

Now, just days later, Jalen's been spotted walking off an actual 'SVU' set.