Mets Prospect Mitch Voit Looks So Good People Think He's A.I.

There's a lot of buzz over New York Mets prospect Mitch Voit ... because he looks so good, people think he's A.I.!!!

Video of the infielder's striking looks is going completely viral on social media -- and all you need to do is look at him to see why.

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The hair? The eyes? Hello!! No wonder people think he looks fake ... the guy just naturally looks airbrushed with perfectly coiffed hair.

One person on X wrote that Voit is "the most attractive person of all time," saying ... "Dude deadass looks like an A.I.-generated Disney prince."

Not to mention, the kid's stats are about as good as his looks -- so the Mets are in for a winner both on and off the field with this one.

And if the team knows what they're doing ... they'll put him front and center in all the promo photos.