Harry Styles Gives Jalen Brunson a Shoutout During MSG Night 9 Concert

Harry Styles gave Jalen Brunson the ultimate New York love during Night 9 of his Madison Square Garden residency ... stopping his show to single out the Knicks superstar from the crowd.

Styles was performing Saturday night when he spotted Brunson in the audience and decided there was no way he was letting the moment pass without giving him a shoutout.

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Harry reminded the crowd they were inside the home of the reigning NBA champions before turning his attention to Brunson ... calling him the "King of New York." The arena erupted as the Knicks captain took in the unexpected recognition.

Styles then joked that Brunson was probably just trying to enjoy a quiet night out ... before encouraging the crowd to make some noise for him.

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The timing couldn't be better for Brunson, who's coming off the biggest season of his career. He helped lead the Knicks to their first NBA championship in 53 years and was named NBA Finals MVP.

And Brunson's celebrity crossover isn't slowing down ... he's also set to host the Season 52 premiere of "Saturday Night Live" later this month, making him the latest athlete to take on the iconic Studio 8H stage.

As for Harry ... he's in the middle of a massive 30-show run at MSG, with the New York residency serving as a major stop on his "Together, Together" tour.