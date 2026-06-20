Christopher Meloni Supports Jalen Brunson's 'Law & Order' Ambitions

Jalen Brunson wants a guest gig on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" ... and one of the show's biggest stars is "absolutely" on board with the idea.

TMZ Sports caught up with Detective Elliot Stabler himself -- Christopher Meloni -- out in NYC fresh off the Knicks' championship win this week ... and had to ask about the Finals MVP wanting to show off his acting chops.

Meloni gets it -- after bringing the Larry O'Brien trophy back to the Big Apple after a 53-year drought, Brunson can essentially do whatever he wants as King of New York ... and that includes making his way in front of the SVU cams.

Brunson also has a great friendship with Meloni's costar and fellow diehard Knicks fan Mariska Hargitay ... so a "Benson and Brunson" moment seems like a lock at this point.

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Hargitay was even with Brunson at the championship parade on Thursday ... perhaps they had a quick brainstorming sesh about how to get him involved??