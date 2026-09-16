Stefon Diggs' Male Accuser Fears NFL Fans Will Take Over Jury Unless Case is Moved

Stefon Diggs' male sexual assault accuser, Christopher Griffith, wants their legal battle moved to a courthouse far away from the NFL star's home stadium ... due to fears the jurors will want to protect their franchise player to win football games ... TMZ has learned.

Christopher filed court docs asking for the ongoing lawsuit against Stefon for alleged sexual battery to be moved to a courthouse further away from the Washington Commanders stadium in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Stefon signed with the team in August ... and scored a touchdown in their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Christopher claims the jury will be drawn from a community that includes a number of Commanders season-ticket holders, stadium employees, and fans with a rooting -- or possibly a financial -- interest in Stefon remaining a player in good standing on the team.

In his motion, Christopher said Stefon's connection to the Commanders matters because jurors will be assessing whether Christopher's claims that Stefon drugged and sexually battered him are true or fabricated.

Christopher says he fears the "ordinary tendency to extend the benefit of the doubt to a hometown figure who success one has some stake in, particularly against an accusation that would damage a season the local team and its fans have invested in."

The judge has yet to rule.

As TMZ first reported, Stefon sued Christopher for defamation, claiming he made up lies about him being sexually assaulted at his Maryland home in 2023.