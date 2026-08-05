Stefon Diggs To Sign With Washington Commanders

Stefon Diggs is returning to his old stomping grounds -- the free-agent wide receiver is expected to sign with the Washington Commanders.

The reports dropped Wednesday morning ... with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport saying the deal is worth more than $10 million.

The move now puts the former All-Pro target with another rising star in the NFL -- Jayden Daniels, who is entering his third season in the league.

Diggs spent last season with Drake Maye and the New England Patriots ... earning 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

This will be the Maryland native's fourth team in four years ... and he previously suited up for the Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings.

Diggs was dropped by the Pats back in March ... but the team remained supportive as he faced assault allegations made by his ex-chef. He was found not guilty after a bizarre trial.

After that verdict, Diggs' attorney made it clear the 32-year-old had more left in the tank ... and encouraged teams to give him a look.

Diggs is also currently dealing with sexual assault allegations made by Christopher Griffith ... which has turned into a nasty back-and-forth.