Influencer Countersues Stefon Diggs, Claims NFL Star Exposed Penis During Car Ride

The influencer at the center of Stefon Diggs' defamation lawsuit is fighting back ... filing a counterclaim accusing the NFL star of lying, and exposing himself during a car ride.

TMZ Sports obtained the countersuit on Friday, in which Christopher Blake Griffith denied the claims Diggs made in his defamation suit filed back in October, in which the football star claimed the social media influencer fabricated allegations regarding an incident at Diggs' Maryland home on May 22, 2023.

Griffith claims that night, he and Diggs went to several clubs around Washington, D.C., and at one point, Chris ate a "candy" Stefon repeatedly offered him. Shortly after, he says he began to feel disoriented and believes the candy contained a drug or some other substance.

According to Griffith, they left the lounge in Diggs' Porsche and, upon their arrival at Stefon's home, Diggs "exposed his penis to Mr. Griffith" and began masturbating.

Griffith claims he told Diggs to "put his penis away", got out of the car, and walked to the door of Diggs' home. He said Diggs then approached him and tried to kiss him, but he turned him down. Griffith claims Stefon then placed his tongue in his ear and whispered for him to come to his room.

Griffith said once inside, he hid in the bathroom for 45 minutes. He claims that when he emerged, two women and Diggs' younger brother, Darez, threatened him, instructing him to stay quiet about the incident. Griffith claims they then accused him of stealing items from the home, stripped him, and physically assaulted him.

He said one week later, he was attacked outside his Los Angeles apartment and suffered serious injuries. The alleged assault was caught on video, and Griffith says Darez was one of the attackers.

Griffith also claims Diggs made several false and defamatory statements about him on a burner Instagram account.