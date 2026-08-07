Stefon Diggs Says Male Sexual Assault Accuser Is Making Up Lies For Clout

Stefon Diggs claims his male sexual assault accuser, Christopher Griffith, is full of it ... and only trying to make new claims in their legal battle in an attempt to get more publicity for himself.

The NFL star filed court docs, obtained by TMZ, opposing Christopher's effort to amend his countersuit to add new evidence to support his claims against Stefon.

As we've previously reported, Christopher claims Stefon sexually assaulted him at his home in 2023 ... and then had members of his family and friends beat him up a week later. Stefon's denied the claims against him.

Christopher recently asked the court for permission to add claims Stefon defamed him when he spoke out about the lawsuit on social media.

Stefon wrote, "Mamas a n**** lying on my name because he got caught stealing."

In his new filing, Stefon said his comment wasn't defamatory, because it was true.

Stefon, who just signed a one-year deal worth up to $12 million with the NFL's Washington Commanders, said Christopher has mischaracterized documents and relied on innuendo and selective snippets.