Super Bowl Halftime Show: Justin Bieber, Harry Styles On Top of Wish List

The folks who call the shots for the Super Bowl halftime show have two megastars at the top of their list for the 2027 event ... Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

Sources tell us both singers are high on Roc Nation's short list. Jay-Z and his company are partnered with the NFL, and as the league's "live music entertainment strategist," Jay has final say on the halftime performer.

We're told Justin and Harry have not been approached about the show yet ... and sources tell us Justin and Harry are both unlikely to take the gig if they are finally approached.

The NFL does NOT pay the Super Bowl halftime show performer ... but the artists usually take the gig for exposure and a boost in streaming revenue and ticket sales, especially when they have new music coming out.

Justin was involved in the halftime show for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final earlier this summer.

Super Bowl LXI is scheduled for Feb. 14 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA ... and while that's five months away, the NFL usually announces the halftime performers in late September, which means it could be coming in a matter of weeks.

The last time the Super Bowl was held at SoFi, the halftime show included Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.