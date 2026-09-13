Justin and Hailey Bieber Celebrate 8th Anniversary with a Little Poolside Competition

Justin and Hailey Bieber are celebrating eight years of marriage ... and still finding ways to have fun together with a little friendly competition.

Justin shared a series of photos Sunday marking the couple's anniversary, showing him and Hailey hanging out at a bar and taking turns around a pool table.

Justin captioned the post, “8 years until infinity ❤️ NEW BEGINNINGS ♾️ I love you baby Happy Anniversary.”

In one shot, Justin is seen lining up a shot while Hailey stands nearby holding a cue. Other snaps show the couple laughing and enjoying some low-key time together.

Hailey also poked fun at her pool skills in the comments, writing, “8 years of me being horrendous at playing pool” followed by heart-eyes emojis.

The post comes as the Biebers mark eight years since their New York City courthouse wedding in September 2018. They later celebrated with a larger ceremony in South Carolina in 2019.

The anniversary comes during a particularly family-focused stretch for the couple. Justin and Hailey have been sharing more glimpses of their life together, including rare photos involving their 2-year-old son, Jack Blues.

The two have also been putting their romance front and center lately, posing together for an intimate WYouth magazine shoot that featured plenty of PDA.