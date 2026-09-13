Justin and Hailey Bieber Celebrate 8th Anniversary with a Little Poolside Competition
Justin and Hailey Bieber Some 8 Ball to Celebrate 8 Years of Marriage!!!
Justin and Hailey Bieber are celebrating eight years of marriage ... and still finding ways to have fun together with a little friendly competition.
Justin shared a series of photos Sunday marking the couple's anniversary, showing him and Hailey hanging out at a bar and taking turns around a pool table.
Justin captioned the post, “8 years until infinity ❤️ NEW BEGINNINGS ♾️ I love you baby Happy Anniversary.”
In one shot, Justin is seen lining up a shot while Hailey stands nearby holding a cue. Other snaps show the couple laughing and enjoying some low-key time together.
Hailey also poked fun at her pool skills in the comments, writing, “8 years of me being horrendous at playing pool” followed by heart-eyes emojis.
The post comes as the Biebers mark eight years since their New York City courthouse wedding in September 2018. They later celebrated with a larger ceremony in South Carolina in 2019.
The anniversary comes during a particularly family-focused stretch for the couple. Justin and Hailey have been sharing more glimpses of their life together, including rare photos involving their 2-year-old son, Jack Blues.
The two have also been putting their romance front and center lately, posing together for an intimate WYouth magazine shoot that featured plenty of PDA.
And now ... eight years, a pool table and a little self-deprecating humor from Hailey. Not a bad way to celebrate.