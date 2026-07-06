Justin Bieber Soaks Up the Sun While Paddleboarding Solo in Idaho On Taylor Swift Wedding Weekend

Justin Bieber's making waves again ... only this time, it's literally on an Idaho lake.

TMZ has obtained photos of the Biebs cruising around Lake Coeur d'Alene Sunday morning ... shirtless and rocking pink swim trunks as he zipped across the water on what appears to be an electric paddleboard.

We're told Justin headed out around 11 AM after getting off a boat that appeared to have 4 people aboard ... but once he hit the water, he was riding solo.

JB spent at least an hour paddleboarding by himself ... soaking up the sunshine and showing off his balance as he made his way around the popular Idaho lake.

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As we reported, Justin's name has also been swirling around the FIFA World Cup Final ... with sources telling us he's been in talks about possibly performing at the massive event.