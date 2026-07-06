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Justin Bieber Soaks Up the Sun While Paddleboarding Solo in Idaho On Taylor Swift Wedding Weekend

Justin Bieber One Less Lonely Paddleboarder

By TMZ Staff
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justin bieber in lake couer de alene tmz 2
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Justin Bieber's making waves again ... only this time, it's literally on an Idaho lake.

TMZ has obtained photos of the Biebs cruising around Lake Coeur d'Alene Sunday morning ... shirtless and rocking pink swim trunks as he zipped across the water on what appears to be an electric paddleboard.

justin bieber in lake couer de alene tmz 1
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We're told Justin headed out around 11 AM after getting off a boat that appeared to have 4 people aboard ... but once he hit the water, he was riding solo.

JB spent at least an hour paddleboarding by himself ... soaking up the sunshine and showing off his balance as he made his way around the popular Idaho lake.

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Video: Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi and the Biebers Hit the Water as Taylor Swift Marries Travis Kelce
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The low-key outing comes after Justin was spotted hanging with Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Jacob Elordi earlier in the holiday weekend ... with the foursome seen spending time together in Idaho. JB, who previously supported Taylor Swift's archnemesis Scooter Braun in their public feud, was not present for the singer's wedding to Travis Kelce.

Justin Bieber's Shirtless Shots
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Justin Bieber Shirtless Shots Launch Gallery

As we reported, Justin's name has also been swirling around the FIFA World Cup Final ... with sources telling us he's been in talks about possibly performing at the massive event.

For now, though, Bieber's keeping things a little more chill ... trading packed stadiums for open water and making waves of a different kind.

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