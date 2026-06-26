Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Appearance at NHL Draft to Announce First Pick

Justin Bieber shocked sports and music fans alike ... when the superstar showed up to announce the No. 1 overall pick at the NHL draft!

The Canadian pop star was greeted by a roaring crowd as he approached the stage to announce the newest player drafted for his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs.

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JB noted it was a full-circle moment ... he's loved the Leafs since he was a kid.

The singer was grinning ear-to-ear when he announced Gavin McKenna would be joining the Toronto team.