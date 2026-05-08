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Justin Bieber Performs Private Show for Media, Tech Elites

Justin Bieber 'Love Me,' H'wood and Tech One-Percenters!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
justin bieber and tech execs getty 1
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Fresh off his highly successful Coachella performances, Justin Bieber performed another show -- but this time the audience was some of the most powerful people in Hollywood and tech.

JB played a shortened set this week at Jeffrey Katzenberg's WNDR conference -- his annual, super exclusive bash for Fortune 100 CEOs, tech entrepreneurs, and celebs at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito ... according to Puck's Dylan Byers

No word on which songs Justin performed -- there are only a few snaps from inside the event -- but folks online are claiming his set was about 30 minutes ... and he also reportedly did a Q&A with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, titled "Every Question Answered."

Justin Bieber -- Through the Years!
Launch Gallery
Justin Bieber Through the Years! Launch Gallery
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Other famous faces at the 1% shingdig reportedly included Oprah Winfrey, James Cameron, Julia Roberts, Bob Iger, Jason Sudeikis, Lionel Richie, Chris Rock, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

We can't confirm JB switched his classic lyrics to "Billionaire, Billionaire, Billionaire, Oh!" ... but it woulda been fitting, for sure!  

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