Justin Bieber Performs Private Show for Media, Tech Elites

Fresh off his highly successful Coachella performances, Justin Bieber performed another show -- but this time the audience was some of the most powerful people in Hollywood and tech.

Photos of Bieber’s performance from a Rosewood hotel employee’s IG story have made their way to Reddit.



Bieber was reportedly doing a closed-door show for Tech and Hollywood elites at a secretive conference called WNDR.



Oprah Winfrey, Jensen Huang and Bob Iger were in… https://t.co/u87R2T4sJM pic.twitter.com/so48cYhE5X @DailyLoud

JB played a shortened set this week at Jeffrey Katzenberg's WNDR conference -- his annual, super exclusive bash for Fortune 100 CEOs, tech entrepreneurs, and celebs at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito ... according to Puck's Dylan Byers

No word on which songs Justin performed -- there are only a few snaps from inside the event -- but folks online are claiming his set was about 30 minutes ... and he also reportedly did a Q&A with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, titled "Every Question Answered."