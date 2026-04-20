Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Coachella Gets $44K Fine After Anyma, Justin Bieber Sets Run Overtime

Coachella Hit With $44K Fine ... Bieber & Anyma

By TMZ Staff
Published
coachella fined getty comp
Getty Composite

Those sky-high Coachella ticket prices are coming in handy -- because festival organizers just got slapped with a pretty hefty curfew bill!

A rep for the city of Indio, where Coachella goes down, tells TMZ ... Weekend 1 stayed on track ... but Weekend 2 racked up $44,000 in fines after Anyma and Justin Bieber's sets ran over.

Stars At Coachella 2026
Launch Gallery
Stars At Coachella 2026 Launch Gallery

Friday night saw Anyma go nine minutes past the 1 AM cutoff -- costing organizers $24K. Then Saturday, Bieber pushed things just two minutes over ... but that still tacked on another $20K, bringing the total to $44K.

As you know, Anyma closed the show down Friday night, while Bieber serenaded Billie Eilish with "One Less Lonely Girl" -- so with both sets clearly having the crowd going, it looks like the extra time was worth it.

Coachella Outfits: 2026 Is The New 2016
Launch Gallery

As for the fines? They’re part of Coachella’s long-standing agreement with the city of Indio -- and the cash heads straight into the city’s general fund, helping cover things like public works, police, and fire services.

Bottom line ... great shows, pricey overtime!

Related articles