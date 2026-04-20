Coachella Gets $44K Fine After Anyma, Justin Bieber Sets Run Overtime

Those sky-high Coachella ticket prices are coming in handy -- because festival organizers just got slapped with a pretty hefty curfew bill!

A rep for the city of Indio, where Coachella goes down, tells TMZ ... Weekend 1 stayed on track ... but Weekend 2 racked up $44,000 in fines after Anyma and Justin Bieber's sets ran over.

Friday night saw Anyma go nine minutes past the 1 AM cutoff -- costing organizers $24K. Then Saturday, Bieber pushed things just two minutes over ... but that still tacked on another $20K, bringing the total to $44K.

As you know, Anyma closed the show down Friday night, while Bieber serenaded Billie Eilish with "One Less Lonely Girl" -- so with both sets clearly having the crowd going, it looks like the extra time was worth it.

As for the fines? They’re part of Coachella’s long-standing agreement with the city of Indio -- and the cash heads straight into the city’s general fund, helping cover things like public works, police, and fire services.