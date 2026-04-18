Hunter Biden Poses with Rapper Fakemink at Coachella

Ready to Drop a Sick Verse on Fakemink's Next Song???

Sabrina Carpenter brought Geena Davis and Terry Crews to Coachella ... but, the biggest collab of the day might've been Fakemink with former First Son Hunter Biden!

The England native grabbed a pic with President Joe Biden's second child ... while holding what appears to be a joint in his left hand.

Fakemink threw up a peace sign while Biden slung his right arm over the rapper's shoulder and flashed a toothy grin for the camera.

Biden didn't jump onstage with the star ... a missed opoortunity, we gotta say.

Play video content Video: Hunter Biden Proposes Cage Match With Eric and Don Jr. Trump Instagram / @channel5

It was all good vibes in the pic ... unlike the recent video Hunter posted challenging Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump to a cage match.

Coachella brings out the biggest stars in the world every year ... and, this time around was no exception.