Hunter Biden Rips George Clooney For Criticizing Joe, Unloads on Democrats

By TMZ Staff
Hunter Biden is going scorched Earth on George Clooney and a bunch of other Democrats he blames for turning on his father and torpedoing his reelection bid.

Joe Biden's son unloads on Clooney in a new interview with YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan ... dropping a ton of f-bombs and ripping George for being more of a brand than a decent actor.

Hunter's still pissed at George for last year's guest essay in the New York Times where Clooney called for Democrats to nominate someone else to run against Donald Trump ... and HB says Clooney had no right to wade into politics there.

The former first son also had some choice words for other Democrats who were critical of Biden ... with James Carville, David Axelrod and Anita Dunn catching the brunt.

joe biden and george clooney 2024 x 1

Hunter also called out some folks in the media ... including Jake Tapper and the hosts of the "Pod Save America" podcast. He needled Tapper over his CNN ratings and questioned the podcast bros' credentials.

Joe's son also said his dad was on Ambien during a disastrous debate performance against Trump ... but Hunter's amped up here in this 3-hour interview.

