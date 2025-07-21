Hunter Biden Rips George Clooney For Criticizing Joe, Unloads on Democrats

F You And Everyone Around You ...

Hunter Biden is going scorched Earth on George Clooney and a bunch of other Democrats he blames for turning on his father and torpedoing his reelection bid.

Joe Biden's son unloads on Clooney in a new interview with YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan ... dropping a ton of f-bombs and ripping George for being more of a brand than a decent actor.

Hunter Biden just went off on the Democratic Party:



"Fuck him and everybody around him... George Clooney is not a fucking an actor. He's a brand."



"James Carville hasn't won a race in 40 fucking years."



"David Axelrod had one success in his political life and that was Barack… pic.twitter.com/Cdk9t29gwZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 21, 2025 @greg_price11

Hunter's still pissed at George for last year's guest essay in the New York Times where Clooney called for Democrats to nominate someone else to run against Donald Trump ... and HB says Clooney had no right to wade into politics there.

The former first son also had some choice words for other Democrats who were critical of Biden ... with James Carville, David Axelrod and Anita Dunn catching the brunt.

Hunter also called out some folks in the media ... including Jake Tapper and the hosts of the "Pod Save America" podcast. He needled Tapper over his CNN ratings and questioned the podcast bros' credentials.