Justin Bieber, SZA, Big Sean Highlight Coachella Weekend 2
Coachella Weekend 2 Bieber, SZA, Big Sean, Sexyy Red Light Up The Night!!!
Coachella Weekend 2 hit full throttle Saturday with massive crowds, high-energy sets and viral moments taking over the Empire Polo Grounds.
Justin Bieber led the night with one of the festival’s most talked-about performances, returning to the main stage with a guest-heavy set that drew a huge response. His "One Less Lonely Girl" moment spotlighting Billie Eilish quickly made waves online, while SZA, Sexyy Red and Big Sean all joined him onstage throughout the show.
Beyond Bieber, the festival grounds stayed busy across multiple stages, with fans moving between sets from afternoon into late night. As expected, Weekend 2 brought another packed turnout, with attendees filling out the desert for one of the biggest nights of the event.
The atmosphere stayed consistent with Coachella's signature mix ... live music, celebrity sightings and nonstop social media moments ... as performances rolled on throughout the evening.