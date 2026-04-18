Sabrina Carpenter's New Cameos, French Montana Performs at Coachella's 2nd Weekend

Coachella Weekend 2 gets a bad rap ... with some thinking it's not as exciting as the first entry -- but, Sabrina Carpenter and French Montana certainly did their best to change that narrative on the first night of the final weekend.

Tons of fans flocked to Coachella Valley for the second weekend of SoCal's biggest music festival ... and they got a slightly different -- but still lit -- experience than the previous group got.

Geena Davis makes a cameo during weekend 2 of Sabrina Carpenter’s #Coachella set. pic.twitter.com/YXnWgUzNxY @CinemaBurst

Davis filled in perfectly for Sarandon ... playing an older version of Carpenter during the set. Crews, on the other hand, took over as the electrician who needed to turn the venue's lights back on -- stripping off his top to flex his famous pecs.

Terry Crews strips down at Sabrina Carpenter’s Weekend 2 #Coachella set pic.twitter.com/nGR9RUZZn2 @Variety

He also added a little reference to the fan-favorite film "White Chicks" ... check out the clip for a little dose of early 2000s nostalgia.

Rapper Swae Lee brought out his own special guest star ... rapper French Montana -- and the two performed their song "Unforgettable" together, and the show certainly was that. Remember, Swae promised a big performance after last weekend's show got cut off early ... so it looks like he delivered big time!

All the usual suspects from Weekend 1 -- Katseye, Sexyy Red, Teddy Swims, Dijon and more -- showed up for this weekend as well ... and, EDM artist Anyma finally got to hit the Coachella stage after her performance last week was canceled due to inclement weather.