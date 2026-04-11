Swae Lee's Coachella's Set Reportedly Cut Off Before 'Black Beatles'

Play video content Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Sorry to Swae Lee fans ... they missed out on his hit "Black Beatles" when his Coachella set on Friday night was seemingly cut off!

The rapper took the Sahara Stage at Night 1 of Coachella -- which many adoring fans nicknamed "Swaechella" -- and delivered an energetic set that featured a bunch of his hits and showcased tracks from his album, "Same Difference."

But, his show came to a screeching halt when Coachella appeared to literally cut the lights out while he was on stage to signify his time to shine had run out. Swae was obviously bothered by the ordeal ... begging production to let him perform "This Could Be Us" and "Black Beatles" -- a couple of big hits by Rae Sremmurd, the duo group Swae shares with his brother Slim Jxmmi.

It appears he eventually left the stage -- the stream ended up cutting away -- but his exit wasn't without a bit of huffing and puffing.

Fans took to social media to complain about the ordeal ... but it seems like Coachella was hard on their time, and they needed to keep the show moving on!

Swae made sure to send an apology out to those upset about the cut-short show ... and let folks know next week will go even HARDER.

As you know, Night 1 of Coachella was packed with a star-studded lineup, with Sabrina Carpenter making her headlining debut on the main stage, which she packed with celebrity cameos and stunning outfits.

Lizzo also took the stage with Sexyy Red, where she pulled off her signature move of playing the flute ... and also twerked on a life-sized Labubu.