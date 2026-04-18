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Sabrina Carpenter What's The Big Frigin' Coachella Difference?!

Sabrina Carpenter What's The Big Frigin' Coachella Difference?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?! Part 10
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Sabrina Carpenter knows how to fill a desert, but can you dig up the minor differences made to these two Coachella photos?!

Carpenter carved out some time in her busy schedule to rock out at Coachella 2026 -- here she is with her hands in the air like she just don't care! If you feel like you're coming up short, just take a look at her stage style 😉!

RECORDING session starts now!

HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Sabrina Carpenter photos!

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