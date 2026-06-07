Justin and Hailey Bieber Spotted at The Kid LAROI's Show in L.A.

Justin and Hailey Bieber were enjoying a date night out together Friday night, with eagle-eyed fans spotting the couple in the crowd at The Kid LAROI's concert.

Several videos circulating on social media appear to show Justin and Hailey watching the show from a VIP area at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles -- with fans quickly sharing clips online after noticing the famous pair among the crowd.

THEY ARE THE CUTEST😭 pic.twitter.com/46zbbFsuQP @luvshelo

In the videos, Justin can be seen dressed casually while appearing focused on the performance, while Hailey stands nearby as the two take in the concert -- smiling and singing along.

Neither appeared to draw too much attention from those around them at first ... but once fans recognized the couple, the footage quickly spread online.

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The appearance wouldn't be much of a surprise considering Justin and The Kid LAROI have been friends and collaborators for years, famously teaming up on the hit track "Stay."

Fans online were quick to react to the clips, with many commenting that they were excited to see the Biebers out together and supporting one of Justin's longtime friends.