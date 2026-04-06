Justin Bieber Performs Small Show at Troubadour in L.A. Ahead of Coachella Set

Justin Bieber is gearing up for his Coachella comeback ... he played an intimate set at the Troubadour in West Hollywood Saturday night.

This is JB's second L.A. gig recently -- he also put on a secret show at the Roxy on March 29 -- ahead of his headlining set at the Indio, CA music festival.

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According to Setlist FM, Biebs has been skipping the hits and playing songs from "SWAG" and "SWAG II" ... leading fans to believe his Coachella sets on April 11 and April 18 will be more of the same.

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Videos show Justin performing songs like "YUKON," "GO BABY," "DAISIES," and more from the two-part release.