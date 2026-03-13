Connor McDavid Throws Punches in Rare In-Game Fight

Connor McDavid proved he's got hands on Thursday ... the NHL star shockingly started throwing haymakers aimed squarely at his opponent's face during an on-ice melee -- and it was intense!

The one-on-one went down after a small fight erupted at the end of the second period of the Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars game at the American Airlines Center.

CONNOR MCDAVID FOUGHT JUSTIN HRYCKOWIAN 😱🥊 pic.twitter.com/Wjx1KB8gIM @BR_OpenIce

Broadcast footage showed McDavid going right at Stars role player Justin Hryckowian during the fracas, yanking on his black and green jersey while throwing left-handed jabs at his face.

Both players fell to the ice, but got right back up and continued fighting -- with McDavid doing most of the swinging in the exchange.

The melee was highly unusual for Connor, widely considered the best player in the NHL ... but someone who rarely gets involved in fights.

McDavid -- the Oilers' 1st overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft -- has won multiple awards ... including the Hart and Art Ross Trophies, six NHL All-Star selections, and has scored over 800 career points in less than 600 games -- the fifth-fastest pace of any player in league history.

Even the broadcaster was caught off guard by McDavid's fight ... saying, "You don't see this often!"