Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield Slams Capitals' Connor McMichael To Ice In Wild Fight

The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes seemed to briefly forget they were playing a hockey game on Wednesday ... 'cause they were using their fists more than their sticks at the Lenovo Center!!

There were three fights in the third period of the contest ... with the final brawl in the trilogy -- which involved Washington center Connor McMichael and Carolina defenseman Jalen Chatfield -- taking the violence to another level.

Jalen Chatfield with the 3-point TAKEDOWN of McMichael 🤼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bVKCoXXDXs — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 3, 2025 @BR_OpenIce

It grew intense early as both players' helmets came off in the scrap – but Chatfield wasn't content with just throwing punches.

He executed a wrestling-esque takedown on McMichael as he slammed him to the ice ... which actually had some folks online outraged and claiming it was too dangerous.

McMichael was lucky not to hit his head on the surface ... and Chatfield got off easy as well, receiving no suspension or fine from the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Apparently UFC moves are A-OK in the eyes of the league ... but even if hockey fans don't see one again for awhile, there was plenty of other drama in the game to hold them over.

Logan Stankoven got tossed from the game after fighting with Tom Wilson in the third, but he wasn’t going to let that take away from his camera time as the third star 😂 pic.twitter.com/VNdoohf8Z1 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 3, 2025 @BR_OpenIce

Carolina forward Logan Stankoven -- who was also tossed for fighting -- hilariously returned to the ice in his street clothes after the tilt was over ... 'cause despite it all, he was still named third star of the game!!

The brawls weren't the only noteworthy moments ... as Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin also scored a goal, putting him only two away from tying Wayne Gretzky's all-time record.

The Caps have seven more opportunities for Ovi to break the record this season ... and one of those happens to be a rematch against the 'Canes.