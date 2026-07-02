Justin Bieber in Talks to Perform at FIFA World Cup Final

FIFA WANTS ME TO PERFORM AT WORLD CUP FINAL

Justin Bieber may be headed to one of the biggest stages in sports ... 'cause TMZ has learned he's in talks to perform at halftime of the FIFA World Cup final.

FIFA World Cup sources tell TMZ ... FIFA officials are discussing bringing Justin aboard an already stacked lineup featuring Madonna, Shakira and BTS for the July 19 spectacle at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

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Bringing the Biebs into the fold would make sense for FIFA.

Justin and Hailey Bieber were front and center at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Inglewood, CA just a few weeks ago ... and Justin even surprised VIP guests with an intimate backstage performance of "Yukon."

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It's also the latest twist in a busy summer for Justin.

TMZ recently reported he's not planning a tour anytime soon, despite speculation ... but a one-off performance on the world's biggest soccer stage? That's a whole different ball game.

And if Team USA keeps making a run? Imagine Bieber closing out the tournament.