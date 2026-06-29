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Justin Bieber Not Going On Tour Despite Speculation

Justin Bieber No Tour For Me ... I Got All My 'SWAG' At Home!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Justin Bieber fans believe he's gearing up to announce a new tour ... but TMZ has learned that's NOT happening.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the Biebs is not preparing for a tour centered around his latest album, "Swag," despite speculation of an impending announcement.

Beliebers were starting to believe the "Baby" singer was gearing up for a tour when Justin's website appeared to create a new tab for show dates ... but we're told it's all just smoke.

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BILLIE TAKES THE STAGE
Video: Justin Bieber Sings to Billie Eilish at Coachella
Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival

While Justin has said many times he hates touring, he hasn't given up on performing.

Bieberchella was a rousing success ... especially his 'One Less Lonely Girl' collab with Billie Eilish.

Justin Bieber's Performance Pics
Launch Gallery
Justin Bieber's Performance Pics Launch Gallery
Getty

Still, our sources say Justin likes his performances in doses ... and he won't undertake a tour with a grueling schedule.

Never say never, but Beliebers must be feeling sorry those tour rumors turned out to be nothing but a ghost.

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