Justin Bieber Not Going On Tour Despite Speculation
Justin Bieber No Tour For Me ... I Got All My 'SWAG' At Home!
Justin Bieber fans believe he's gearing up to announce a new tour ... but TMZ has learned that's NOT happening.
Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the Biebs is not preparing for a tour centered around his latest album, "Swag," despite speculation of an impending announcement.
Justin Bieber appears to be gearing up for tour as his website now features a tour page. (via @JustinsTourNews) pic.twitter.com/f4gyOLkeeA @BuzzingPop
Beliebers were starting to believe the "Baby" singer was gearing up for a tour when Justin's website appeared to create a new tab for show dates ... but we're told it's all just smoke.
While Justin has said many times he hates touring, he hasn't given up on performing.
Bieberchella was a rousing success ... especially his 'One Less Lonely Girl' collab with Billie Eilish.
Still, our sources say Justin likes his performances in doses ... and he won't undertake a tour with a grueling schedule.
Never say never, but Beliebers must be feeling sorry those tour rumors turned out to be nothing but a ghost.