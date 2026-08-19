Jalen Brunson Surprises Fat Joe At NYC Birthday Party

A little jet lag wasn't gonna stop Jalen Brunson from pulling up to his friend Fat Joe's star-studded birthday party for the ultimate surprise ... and that's exactly what the N.Y. Knicks star did this weekend!

The NBA champ was in the Los Angeles area since last week, attending teammate Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods' wedding in Malibu on Saturday.

But JB wasn't going to let a few thousand miles make him miss his buddy's bday, so he hopped on a plane and flew back east on Sunday ... and by the evening, Jalen was partying it up at Radio Park, atop Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

The rap legend was celebrating his 56th trip around the sun, and a bunch of big stars from music and sports were in the building, including Allen Iverson and DJ Khaled.

Even dessert was special. Joe was presented with a custom Knicks-themed cake, which also featured the New York City skyline.