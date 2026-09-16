Travis Kelce: Ponzi Scheme Leader Who Bilked NFL Star Stole Millions to Buy Gucci, Private Jets

The man who was just convicted and sentenced for scamming Travis Kelce and other investors in a massive years-long scheme was spending wildly at Gucci, Neiman Marcus, and other luxury stores before he was arrested ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Siddharth Jawahar was misappropriating millions from investors raised for his company Swiftarc Capital LLC to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Authorities claimed Siddharth spent money on private planes, luxury hotels, and expensive dinners. Prosecutors said the immigrant victimized investors despite having no lawful status in the United States.

Prosecutors insist Siddharth's actions made it clear this was not a one-off mistake or momentary lapses in judgment ... claiming he made the decision "over and over again to steal hard-earned dollars from his investors."

Per the docs, Siddharth went wild at Bloomingdale's, Brooks Brothers, Hugo Boss, J Crew, Gucci, Montblanc, Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus, Nike, Prada, Ralph Lauren, and other stores.

He also allegedly spent $164K to pay for a luxury apartment in New York and another $363K for an apartment in Texas.

In docs, before his sentencing, the prosecutors argued Siddharth was a serious flight risk due to his resources.

This week, Siddharth was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of wire fraud after prosecutors say he stole millions from investors. He was ordered to pay back over $30 million to victims in restitution.