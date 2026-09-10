'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Cast Hot Shots Guess Who
'SLOMW' Cast Hot Shots Guess Who!
Published
To say the tea is scalding in Salt Lake City would be a complete understatement, and the anticipation leading up to the new season of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" has us all on the edge of our seats ... Cue the lights and flash the hot bods, can you name 'em?!
Swipe through our gallery -- Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews and Miranda Hope are stripping down and showin' what's beneath those hot mics!