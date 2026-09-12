Taylor Frankie Paul Claims She's Celibate, Teases 'Bachelorette Round Two'

Celibate and Looking For the One???

Who Wants to See 'Bachelorette Round Two' ...

Taylor Frankie Paul says she's not getting down and dirty with anyone until she finds Mr. Right ... and she's teasing that she'd like to find him on "Bachelorette Round Two."

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The reality TV star took to social media on Saturday to discuss her current dating life ... telling fans she's sorry for those who thought they'd have seen her redemption arc already -- because it's just beginning.

She says she's working on her comeback ... by staying home, single and celibate over the last few months.

Taylor actually adds that she won't get intimate with another dude until she finds her forever man.

TFP wrote in her caption, "We got to see me breaking then shortly after I was sought to be destroyed and instead it ricocheted. Maybe my prayers are heard after all. Such a long way to go but baby steps."

She also posted a pic of a magazine cover she says she didn't get the chance to share from her abandoned 'Bachelorette' press tour ... then asks if she should just release the tapes for everyone to see.

TFP then teases her followers ... writing, "and maybe bachelorette round two?? lmfao🥀."

It's interesting Taylor mentions round 2 ... because fans still haven't seen round 1. ABC has shelved the season -- and it's unlikely they'll ever release it given the legal drama she's facing.

In fact, Taylor's already shared major spoilers from the series ... including admitting she got engaged at its conclusion.