Taylor Frankie Paul Leaks Major Spoiler From Her Season of 'The Bachelorette'

Taylor Frankie Paul's season of "The Bachelorette" may permanently be on ice ... especially now because she's throwing caution to the wind and spoiling the show's ending!

The shocking news about her time on the show came out during an appearance on Amanda Hirsch's "Get Real" podcast, which also featured Tyler Cameron and Connor Wood ... when they shared a clip from "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" in which she reveals that she accepted a proposal.

She says she didn't realize this dude's initials matched her ex Dakota Mortensen's ... or that he was from Utah -- somehow those things didn't come up before agreeing to spend the rest of their lives together.

It sounds like the engagement was pretty short-lived anyway ... 'cause TFP says Dakota came over to her place after the show ended -- and Amanda implies it wasn't about planning her engagement party, but instead engaging her in the bedroom.

The big takeaway here ... if Taylor's dropping major spoilers about her season of "The Bachelorette," that makes it seem increasingly likely the season won't air. As we've reported, the entire cast signed NDAs -- so no one has really opened up about what happened.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

Season 22 of "The Bachelorette" was supposed to premiere back in March ... before we published video of Taylor in a shocking argument with Dakota -- in which she threw a barstool at him and appeared to hit her young daughter.

A Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said at the time, "In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family."