TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Presley Gerber's Suspected Overdose

Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, died Sunday at just 27 years old ... he was at a rehab facility, and a fatal overdose is suspected.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

Meanwhile, Patrick Clancy is preparing for a new chapter ... his wife, Rachel Danis, is pregnant with their first child together, years after he lost the three children he shared with Lindsay Clancy.

And things get a whole lot stranger from there ... an influencer stepped into a boxing ring with a Terminator-like robot and got absolutely worked.

We also dive into Rita Wilson's back tattoo, the Cornell gang rape case and a man getting tased at a California mall.