Nancy Mace Wants Public Execution For Lindsay Clancy, 'The Low Down'

Rep. Nancy Mace says Lindsay Clancy should be executed in a public forum ... telling us that anyone who kills their kids deserves to meet the same fate.

Here's the latest edition of "The Low Down" ... a new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post ... where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

We also break down new details about would-be Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks ... even diving into his father's claim that he didn't cry after he was born and the "Bob Dole" pseudonym he used on his delivery address.

We've got the latest details in the Nick Reiner and Hayden Panettiere cases ... and we'll shows you a man without a nose who took a haunting mug shot after cops arrested him for meth and cocaine possession.