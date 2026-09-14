Hayden Panettiere's Suspected Fentanyl Overdose, 'The Low Down'

Hayden Panettiere died after taking what investigators believe was a fentanyl-laced oxycodone pill ... and the DEA is now trying to trace the fatal dose back to her longtime L.A. drug dealer.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

Play video content Video: Brian Hickerson Throws Bar Stool, Gets Into Altercation at South Carolina Bar TMZ.com

We also tackle dramatic video of Hayden's boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach being detained by cops outside a South Carolina bar after a wild brawl ... with Zach ultimately getting hauled off to jail.

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And Rep. Jasmine Crockett took a break from D.C. drama to give Chris Brown and Usher their flowers ... honoring the R&B stars by putting their careers into the Congressional Record during their Texas tour stop.